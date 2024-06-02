(Video) Van Dijk’s hilarious response to whether he’d rather play for Everton or Man Utd

Virgil van Dijk is captain of Liverpool and will forever be synonymous with the club, meaning that he shares many values with our fans.

Appearing on Pro:Direct Soccer with YouTuber Angry Ginge, the Dutchman was asked whether he’d rather play for Everton or Manchester United.

READ MORE: (Video) Alexander-Arnold shines with big block in England training

In response, the 32-year-old said: “I’m not even going to answer that question because it would never, ever happen!”

It’s the exact thing all Reds wanted to hear and that’s why we love our centre half so much.

You can watch Van Dijk’s comments (from 3:59) via Pro:Direct Soccer on YouTube:

Ep108 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️