(Video) Van Dijk, Gakpo and Gravenberch unite in heat-warming gesture to former clubs

It’s set to be a summer of intense football for anyone of our players still performing but Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch have taken time to think of others.

Ahead of training for the Dutch national side, all the players wore the shirts of their former clubs as a nod to their role in the development of each man.

The Liverpool trio were part of this and our captain led out the entire squad in front of the gathered media for this brilliant gesture.

You can watch the video of Van Dijk, Gakpo and Gravenberch via @OnsOranje on X:

