(Video) Alexander-Arnold and Maddison mercilessly ridicule Rice in England training

Trent Alexander-Arnold is looking to make his mark on the Euros this summer for England and every Liverpool fan will be interested to see where he plays for the nation.

As the squad prepares for the tournament with a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina, it seems that the Scouser is in good spirits.

Cameras captured James Maddison calling Declan Rice the worst DJ in the squad and our vice captain was quick to join in.

Let’s hope that this positive spirit can continue into pre-season for Arne Slot’s Reds.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold and Maddison ridicule Rice (from 4:02) via England on YouTube:

