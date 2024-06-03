‘He is some technician’ – Sky reporter wowed by Liverpool man’s latest masterclass performance

A number of Liverpool players will be striving to put their best foot forward with Euro 2024 just around the corner, and one man in Arne Slot’s squad certainly did that on Monday night.

Trent Alexander-Arnold turned in a masterful display as England defeated Bosnia & Herzegovina 3-0 at St James’ Park, netting the second goal with a beautiful volley in the final few minutes.

In reaction to that moment, Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett waxed lyrical about the 25-year-old as he declared: “He is some technician, Trent Alexander-Arnold! That’s a brilliantly controlled volley, to give the scoreline a more accurate reflection of England’s domination in the second half.

“He and [Conor] Gallagher have both been very impressive in England’s midfield – and Alexander-Arnold has been equally so, pushing on from right back.”

READ MORE: ‘I love him’ – Ex-Chelsea striker suggests Liverpool should ‘absolutely’ swoop for 24y/o wizard

READ MORE: Ex-Liverpool player who VVD called ‘world-class’ sinks to new low after damning verdict from his peers

If there were questions before tonight as to whether or not Trent will start for England at Euro 2024, you’d like to think those have now been answered.

Aside from his eye-catching goal, the Liverpool maestro completed a remarkable 90 passes, executed five key passes, found a teammate with seven long balls and delivered four accurate crosses (Sofascore).

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Gareth Southgate has tended to use the 25-year-old in a midfield role, although his goal against Bosnia arrived after reverting to a full-back position, which could make a case for the manager to utilise him in either role.

England will come up against far more taxing opposition in Germany over the next few weeks, but Trent has repeatedly shown at club level that he can excel against the best sides in Europe, so the Three Lions boss should have no reservations about selecting him from the off against Serbia in their Group C opener on 16 June.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!