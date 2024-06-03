James Pearce drops summer transfer window claim that will intrigue Liverpool fans

Liverpool could be due for a less interesting summer transfer window than some are perhaps expecting.

James Pearce shared that a lack of links to potential signings isn’t entirely surprising given the changes that have occurred behind the scenes.

The arrival of new head coach Arne Slot, for instance, indicates a certain commitment to the squad and working through the challenges presented.

“In terms of incomings and outgoings, it’s going to be really interesting,” the Athletic reporter spoke on The Anfield Wrap podcast.

“I can’t remember a summer going into it when there’s been so few links to potential incomings at Liverpool. That’s not a big surprise when there has been so much change and people coming in getting their feet under the table.

“I don’t think it will be a massively busy summer. When you speak to people about ‘why Slot?’, the big thing was about him really fitting the profile of the players he’ll be inheriting and we don’t think that big changes are needed. Yes, a bit of fine-tuning and there are a couple of gaps with Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara moving on. There could be other gaps to fill, for instance, if Liverpool get the kind of offer that would convince them to sell Caoimhin Kelleher. You don’t know who else might push for a move.”

The Dutch manager officially began work with the Reds on June 1 after the club struck an agreement with Feyenoord on compensation.

What kind of signings must Liverpool prioritise?

We should preface this discussion with the acknowledgement that there is still plenty of quality within our squad as it stands.

There’s a superb blend of youth and experience from Harvey Elliott (21) to Virgil van Dijk (32), not to mention a handful of players waiting for Slot to string out a stronger tune.

But on to the topic at hand: potential incoming transfers. In our opinion, they’re needed, even if not at the quantity some fans are hoping for.

Two glaring holes that need to be plugged are the No.6 position and at centre-back following Joel Matip’s departure.

There’s also a case to be made for landing another forward, ideally a wide man, who can potentially act as a successor to Mo Salah in the long-term.

