Liverpool braced for summer offers for £85k-p/w titan who Neville dubbed ‘outstanding’ – report

According to reports on Monday, Liverpool are preparing themselves for summer transfer interest in a long-serving Anfield stalwart.

Simon Jones of the Daily Mail wrote that LFC chiefs are expecting to receive offers from Saudi Arabia for Joe Gomez, the only survivor from the Reds squad that Jurgen Klopp inherited from Brendan Rodgers in 2015.

With Joel Matip having left at the end of his contract and Nat Phillips likely to be sold, the culling of Arne Slot’s centre-back options are set to prompt new sporting director Richard Hughes to make that a priority position in the upcoming transfer window.

Having lured Fabinho and Jordan Henderson from Liverpool last summer, and with reported interest in Mo Salah and Alisson Becker (The Guardian), the Saudi Pro League’s richest sides are continuing to make their present felt in the transfer market.

In Gomez, they have eyes on an experienced and versatile defender who’s in the prime of his career at 27 and who was labelled ‘outstanding‘ by Gary Neville after a masterful performance against Manchester City in 2022.

The £85,000-per-week England international has had his share of injury problems at Anfield, but he was one of the Reds’ most reliable operators in that regard during Klopp’s final season at the club, racking up the fourth-most minutes of anyone in the squad (3,131, as per Transfermarkt).

Although he’s still not a guaranteed starter for Liverpool – 15 of his 32 league appearances in 2023/24 were as a substitute (WhoScored) – the Londoner’s qualities as a defender and his ability to effortlessly slot into any role in the back four makes him a hugely important player for the club.

The LFC hierarchy must stand firm and refute any interest in Gomez this summer unless a truly gargantuan offer arrives at their door. Selling him now would significantly weaken Slot’s hand before the Dutchman even takes charge of his first match for us.

