Liverpool have ‘entered into negotiations’ for £25.57m ‘one-man army’ – TuttoJuve

Liverpool have allegedly ‘entered into negotiations’ with Nice for the potential signing of Khephren Thuram.

TuttoJuve report that a number of Premier League clubs are keeping an eye on the Ligue 1 midfielder ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window on June 14.

The Merseysiders were heavily linked to the 23-year-old (described as a ‘one-man army’ by football scout Jacek Kulig on X) last summer, though instead opted to land the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

The footballer is understood to be valued at around £25.57m [€30m].

Will Liverpool sign Thuram?

Though capable of playing in a holding six role, the Frenchman is better known for operating in a slightly more advanced position.

Statistically speaking, Thuram’s qualities appear to lie in the work he engages with in the half of the pitch closest to the opposition goal.

He currently ranks in the 84th percentile for xG and xAG, whilst ranking even higher for progressive carries (93rd percentile) and successful take-ons (92nd percentile), according to FBref.

A talented footballer for certain, though perhaps not one that answers a critical question for our recruitment department this summer.

In which case, we’d take the report in question with a pinch of salt.

