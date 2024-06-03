Liverpool expect summer sale of 6 ft 3 powerhouse who Jurgen Klopp dubbed ‘immense’ – report

With the first transfer window of the Arne Slot era at Liverpool fast approaching, rumours about prospective incomings and outgoings are gathering serious momentum.

The new head coach will naturally want to impose his own stamp on the playing squad, in tandem with sporting director Richard Hughes, and in order to do so, a few player exits might be necessitated.

To that effect, the Reds ‘anticipate’ the sale of Nat Phillips over the summer, according to Simon Jones for the Daily Mail.

It’s stated that the newly-installed Liverpool powerbrokers could be willing to part with ‘fringe players’ in order to keep the books balanced and avoid any Financial Fair Play complications further down the line, which could see the 27-year-old among those sacrificed.

Aside from a superb half-season in 2020/21 when he stepped up commendably in Liverpool’s time of need amid a defensive injury crisis, Phillips has never really managed to establish himself at Anfield, despite being hailed as ‘immense‘ by Jurgen Klopp during that period three years ago.

The 6 foot 3 powerhouse has frequently found himself loaned out in order to gain first-team experience, having had spells at Celtic and Cardiff during the most recent campaign, and he’s about to enter the final 12 months of his contract on Merseyside.

He struggled to make much headway in Glasgow but had a significant impact in the Welsh capital earlier this year, accruing 17 Championship starts for the Bluebirds and putting his enormous frame to good use by averaging 3.8 successful aerial duels per game (WhoScored).

Alas, not even that is likely to see Phillips nudge his way into contention for a starting berth under Slot; and given his age, his contract situation and the possibility of yielding a decent transfer fee after his good form under Erol Bulut, this summer could be the perfect time for Liverpool to cash in.

We imagine that the 27-year-old won’t be short of suitors if the Reds make it clear that he’s up for grabs, and if he is to move on permanently over the coming months, he’ll depart with a lasting gratitude from Kopites for his heroic displays in 2020/21 and, of course, that epic Cruyff turn against AC Milan.

