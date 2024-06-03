Liverpool could now miss out on bargain ex-Man City player; Kompany could hijack for Bayern – report

Liverpool may very well be forced to dip into the summer transfer market for a new backup goalkeeper.

Caoimhin Kelleher spoke frankly about his Anfield future, admitting his desire to be a No.1 – whether that be at L4 or another club.

As such, reports linking the Reds with potential backup goalkeepers are far from surprising.

Football Insider now reports that Arne Slot’s outfit could yet miss out on one option in Burnley’s James Trafford, with the former Manchester City player eyed by Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich.

How much would Trafford cost Liverpool?

The current feeling is that the Clarets will be demanding around £20m for the shotstopper’s services.

It’s hardly an unreasonable asking price for a Premier League goalkeeper. Certainly, it will be incumbent on our recruitment department to source an understudy to Alisson Becker capable of living iup to Kelleher’s ludicrously high standards.

As for alternative options within the squad… the likes of Marcelo Pitaluga, Harvey Davies and Fabian Mrozek may offer some food for thought.

Though it’s a notable leap up to the standard of football played in the English top-flight and Champions League if our No.1 were to require another spell on the sidelines.

