Kylian Mbappe’s secret meeting with FSG chief John Henry as Real Madrid transfer confirmed

In another universe, Kylian Mbappe is playing football in the famous red of Liverpool and scoring goals for fun.

He’s about to breach Mo Salah’s tally of goals for the Reds and has set his sights on the impossible: breaking Ian Rush’s 346 goals across all competitions.

Back in the real world, the Merseysiders were never destined to land the French World Cup winner, with the superior finances of PSG and, now, Real Madrid proving insurmountable.

It didn’t always seem that way, however. At the very least, not for Liverpool’s executive decision-makers!

That phone call with John W. Henry…

Back in 2017, it was reported that Mbappe participated in a two-hour meeting with Liverpool’s principal owner, John W. Henry, on the American’s private jet (Daily Star).

This was all part of the FSG man’s bid to win over the striker by inviting him and his family on board to discuss his future in football.

Sadly, it seems the 74-year-old failed to strike a perfect chord with the Los Blancos star, who instead found himself switching Monaco’s red for PSG’s tricolours.

All the while, Jurgen Klopp admitted his admiration for the 25-year-old hitman.

Liverpool can’t complain too much

It’s worth pinching ourselves and remembering that, at one time, we boasted the most formidable frontline in world football in the form of Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino and Mo Salah.

As incredible a talent as Kylian Mbappe is, we’re always better off with a collective of talent that blends seamlessly together on the pitch.

It’s not meant to be between Liverpool and the Ballon d’Or contender, but there’ll be plenty of other heroes that continue to capture our hearts and imaginations at Anfield.

