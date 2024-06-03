Reported Liverpool target ‘considering leaving’ this summer; he’s annoyed with his current club

According to reports from Spain, one Liverpool-linked player is contemplating a move this summer amid frustration with his current club.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Mika Faye feels disappointed not to have been given a first-team opportunity by Barcelona, especially having been capped by Senegal at senior level, and the LaLiga giants could potentially view him as a saleable asset in order to raise transfer funds.

The article’s author Roger Torello shared the report via X, and in his tweet he mentioned that the 19-year-old is ‘considering leaving’ Camp Nou during the off-season, having been the recipient of ‘proposals’ from several clubs across Europe, including the Reds.

The 6 foot 2 defender, who can play centrally or on the left, has been called up by Senegal once more this month for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers, with Aliou Cisse clearly unperturbed by the teenager’s wait for a first-team appearance at Barcelona.

A report from Football Talent Scout described him as ‘technically very gifted and physically very strong’ who combines a ‘very good reading of the game’ with a tenacity in winning duels, with the youngster also described as a ‘very confident’ player.

That latter trait comes across in his apparent annoyance at not being given a chance at first-team level by the Catalan club, with the Senegalese gem evidently not lacking in self-belief.

If Liverpool were to sign him, it seems unlikely that he’d be an immediate contender to start, with one centre-back berth sewn up by Virgil van Dijk and the other already seeing Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez vying for selection.

Balde would realistically need more regular high-level exposure before being a serious option for the Reds, although a sensible loan destination could help that bridge to be crossed, should the Merseysiders fend off competition for his signature and prise him from Barcelona.

