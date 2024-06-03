Ex-Liverpool coach could plot potential Anfield raid as ‘top drawer’ maestro eyes summer move

One former Liverpool coach could possibly seek to use his Anfield connections to good effect during the summer transfer window.

According to TEAMtalk, Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa is ready to move on from Molineux during the off-season, and the club’s proximity to the wrong side of the line regarding Financial Fair Play regulations may require some key assets to be sold.

Should the 31-year-old depart and the Old Gold receive a decent fee for him, Gary O’Neil could duly seek to bring in Caoimhin Kelleher, who’s recently hinted that he may be seeking a new challenge after several years of playing second fiddle to Alisson Becker for the Reds.

As much as we’d hate to lose a goalkeeper of Kelleher’s quality, it looks increasingly likely that the Irishman could cut his ties with Liverpool this summer.

At 25 and having proven during the recently concluded season that he can excel at Premier League level, it’s most understandable that he’s had his fill of biding his time behind Alisson, whose consistent world-class brilliance means he won’t be losing his place any time soon.

Sa was previously lauded as ‘top drawer‘ by ex-Wolves player Lee Naylor, and the same description can be applied to the man who O’Neil – previously the assistant manager to Barry Lewtas with the Reds’ under-23s – reportedly wants to replace the Portuguese stopper.

A move to Molineux could be perfect for Kelleher, who’d likely be a clear first-choice (especially if their current number 1 leaves) at a club with top-half (maybe even European) aspirations rather than simply looking to avoid relegation from the English top flight from one year to the next.

At least if that were to transpire, the Republic of Ireland international would be getting the platform that he richly deserves, which’d make it easier to stomach his increasingly probably departure from Liverpool.

