‘Being scouted’: Fabrizio Romano lifts lid on Liverpool’s interest in ‘complete’ 22-y/o centre-back

Fabrizio Romano has once again confirmed Liverpool’s ongoing interest in Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio.

The highly-rated centre-back is also understood to be garnering interest from Premier League rivals Manchester United ahead of the transfer window opening on June 14.

“Goncalo Inacio is being scouted and monitored by Liverpool and Manchester United. These two clubs are showing interest. Let’s see if they decided to start the proper negotiation, but the interest is there, the release clause is there, and so Goncalo Inacio could be a really interesting situation ahead of the summer transfer window with many clubs around Europe looking for left-footed centre-backs,” the Italian transfer news journalist spoke on his personal YouTube channel.

“We know that Liverpool and Manchester United could be in the race for Goncalo Inacio this summer, so keep a close eye on that one.”

The 22-year-old was part of a title-winning campaign under Ruben Amorim, with the side also narrowly missing out on the Taca de Portugal following a 2-1 final defeat to Porto.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Liverpool target’s father just gave Slot & Hughes hope of completing summer transfer

READ MORE: Jacob Steinberg: Deal on ‘verge of collapse’ amid Saudi Pro League offensive – Rival Watch

Is a left-sided or right-sided centre-back more important for Liverpool?

The departure of long-time servant Joel Matip leaves a significant hole in the backline.

That said, when it comes to right-sided centre-backs, we’re still somewhat remarkably well-stocked between Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez. However, the latter option has spent the majority of the prior campaign deputising out wide in the fullback positions.

There’s also the matter of how prone our Frenchman is to injury (never mind that of our No.2!). That said, there’s a complete lack of depth beyond our nailed-on, first-choice centre-back in Virgil van Dijk on the left side.

Surely, then, this is a greater priority – particularly with the Dutchman turning 33 this summer.

Is Goncalo Inacio the solution?

The ‘complete’ (in the words of football scout Jacek Kulig on X) centre-half is an intriguing option as we approach the opening of the summer window.

As far as meeting the passing requirement is concerned, the No.25 excels on the ball, registering in the 88th and 95th percentiles for pass completion and progressive passes, according to FBref. He’s likewise more than assured when it comes to progressing the ball with his dribbling skills (92nd percentile for progressive carries).

Can he be as dominant as Van Dijk in the air… well, that’s where he falls somewhat short currently.

An average duel percentage win rate of 56.5% across his last four seasons in Portugal simply isn’t up to our No.4’s standard.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!