Jacob Steinberg: Deal on ‘verge of collapse’ amid Saudi Pro League offensive – Rival Watch

West Ham United could yet miss out on their transfer coup with a deal for Luis Guilherme potentially set to hit the rocks.

Jacob Steinberg and Ed Aarons at The Guardian now report that the proposed £25.5m move that would take the Brazilian starlet away from Palmeiras is under threat.

There are now fresh fears that the 18-year-old could instead be lured to the Saudi Pro League, with clubs in the region now allowed to add two foreign stars aged 21 or under.

Meanwhile at Liverpool…

It’s worth noting that Liverpool had once been rumoured (TEAMtalk) to be interested in the teenage forward.

That said, it seems far from likely that the Reds will intervene now after having let the Hammers lead the race thus far.

Ideally, we’re in need of a progressive centre-half who is as comfortable on the ball as against it in light of Joel Matip’s departure. Likewise, there’s an argument to be made for sourcing a long-term Virgil van Dijk successor who can learn the ropes across the coming years.

Leny Yoro to Liverpool?

Leny Yoro, of Ligue 1 outfit Lille, seems to be the flavour of the month as far as speculation is concerned.

Fabrizio Romano reported back in the tail-end of May that we had been scouting the teenager ahead of the summer window.

Though, it’s worth bearing in mind that Champions League winners Real Madrid are also thought to be quite keen on him.

It’s one to watch!

