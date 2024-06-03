(Video) Sturridge rolls back the years with goal and iconic celebration in charity game

Daniel Sturridge may have represented the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City but he will forever be synonymous with Liverpool and his iconic celebration.

Our former striker took part in a charity game between Beta Squad and AMP in aid of The Water Project.

The 34-year-old scored the final goal of the match that tied the scoreline at 6-6 before a pitch invasion at Selhurst Park ended the game prematurely, meaning that a winner could not be found.

It’s been a while since we’ve been able to witness the famous celebration of the Champions League winner and it’s safe to say that it doesn’t get old!

You can watch Sturridge’s goal (from 14:30) via Beta Squad on YouTube:

