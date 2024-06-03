Transfer insider now unveils Richard Hughes’ summer masterplan for Liverpool

Simon Jones has now reported that Richard Hughes is on the hunt to significantly improve the Liverpool squad Arne Slot has inherited.

This follows the Dutchman picking up the reins dropped by outgoing boss Jurgen Klopp, having officially started work at Anfield on June 1.

“Sporting director Richard Hughes is expected to look for significant upgrades to the squad new coach Arne Slot has inherited so would be willing to trade fringe players to help balance the books,” the Daily Mail reporter wrote.

The Merseysiders are reportedly said to be facing potential interest in versatile centre-back Joe Gomez from Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool can’t afford to lose the talent they care for

Our England international would surely be included in that category, even if some don’t believe he’s our current No.1 choice to partner Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the back four.

The prior campaign more than proved his ongoing importance to the squad. Klopp certainly made full use of his versatility of position whilst we struggled to cope with the absences of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson throughout 2023/24.

We’re glad to hear that there’s no desire to part ways with Darwin Nunez despite some baffling perceptions of the Uruguayan having had a poor second season at Liverpool.

How do you significantly upgrade this Liverpool squad?

There are some obvious angles our recruitment team can take in that regard.

Perhaps the most obvious of all is replacing Wataru Endo with a world-class, or at the very least younger and improved, No.6.

That’s not to be disparaging of the Japan international’s contributions to Liverpool last term. As a stop-gap signing, at a time when we desperately needed defensively-minded legs in midfield, it’s fair to say the former Stuttgart footballer excelled in his duties.

The simple fact remains, however, that we’ll probably find it difficult to mount a serious title challenge without a significant upgrade in that department.

