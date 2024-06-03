(Video) Trent casually executes delicious moment of jaw-dropping magic in England victory

Trent Alexander-Arnold made a very strong case to start for England at Euro 2024 with a masterful performance against Bosnia & Herzegovina on Monday night.

The Liverpool vice-captain netted the second goal in a 3-0 win at St James’ Park with a delicious volley which saw him hailed as ‘some technician’ by Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett.

Shortly before that strike, the 25-year-old produced another moment of sheer class as he arrowed an inch-perfect cross-field pass from one flank to the other, making a very difficult art look ridicilously easy.

Reds fans are well accustomed to witnessing such brilliance from Trent, who surely deserves to start for Gareth Southgate’s side when they begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia on Sunday week.

You can view Trent’s magnificent cross-field pass below, via @SaakhiNavas08 on X: