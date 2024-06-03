(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold boosts hopes for Euros start with sumptuous volley for England

Trent Alexander-Arnold boosted his hopes of starting for England at Euro 2024 by finding the net in style in tonight’s friendly against Bosnia & Herzegovina.

The Liverpool vice-captain was in Gareth Southgate’s XI at St James’ Park and he doubled the Three Lions’ lead in the final few minutes in Newcastle.

Jack Grealish lofted a teasing ball towards the 25-year-old in the penalty area and the Reds maestro watched it all the way before volleying it into the far corner of the visitors’ net for his third goal for his country.

After tonight’s display, surely Trent will be in the starting line-up when England begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia on 16 June?

You can view the Liverpool man’s goal below, via @C4Sport on X: