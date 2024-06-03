What James Pearce is now hearing from Liverpool about Darwin Nunez’s future

Speculation was somewhat rife over Darwin Nunez’s future in the wake of Liverpool’s final league game of 2023/24.

Videos had surfaced online suggesting that the Uruguayan was not entirely happy with his lot at L4 following a poor end to the campaign.

It has since been clarified by sources close to the club, however, that the Reds have ‘absolutely no desire’ to sell the former Penarol man this summer.

“A lot of noise toward the back end of last season about Darwin Nunez, but I’m led to believe that there’s absolutely no desire to be looking to move him on,” James Pearce spoke on The Anfield Wrap podcast.

“They believe Slot can work with him and help him fulfil his potential.”

The No.9 registered 31 goal contributions in 54 games (across all competitions) in the prior campaign.

Darwin Nunez and Arne Slot can help each other

It was suggested that the 24-year-old could help bridge the gap between the old era and the new with new head coach Arne Slot.

The Dutchman could no doubt repay the favour to a significant degree by helping fix what is perhaps this Liverpool side’s biggest conundrum.

It seems a little unfair to label Nunez a big problem given that his goal contribution rate stands up well amongst the best strikers in Europe.

Though, there’s no denying the former Benfica forward is lacking that clinical edge and consistency which could take him into the highest echelon of attackers in world football.

If Slot is the man to bring that transformation about, you’d back him to get a tune out of anyone.

