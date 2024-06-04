Liverpool stalwart likely to snub mega contract offer from abroad – but Anfield exit not ruled out

One Liverpool player could soon be the subject of a mega contract offer from overseas, although two key factors might persuade him to remain at Anfield.

According to TEAMtalk, Alisson Becker has been identified as one of the Saudi Pro League’s primary transfer targets this summer, with Middle Eastern chiefs prepared to broker a ‘monster’ deal to try and lure him away from Merseyside.

The goalkeeper is yet to decide on whether or not he’d make any such move and is reportedly open to proposals from the Gulf, but sources have claimed that his preference is to remain with a major European club such as the Reds.

The reasons for that stance are twofold – he wants to continue playing in the UEFA Champions League, and he also feels that staying at Liverpool would help him to retain his starting berth for Brazil, something which could be put at risk if he leaves Europe.

The shock abdications of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia last summer, along with a host of other marquee names such as Neymar and Sadio Mane, have taught us not to frivolously dismiss the prospect of prominent players at major European clubs following in their footsteps.

However, it seems that only a truly eye-watering contract offer would entice Alisson to leave Liverpool, who in turn would demand an astronomical fee to even give a moment’s thought to cashing in on a world-class goalkeeper.

With Caoimhin Kelleher looking increasingly likely to move on in search of becoming a regular starter elswhere, the Reds simply can’t afford to lose their two main ‘keepers in a single transfer window.

Thankfully, it appears that our current number one is motivated primarily by footballing objectives rather than an easy payday, so despite the report not completely ruling out the chances of an exit from Anfield, in all likelihood we shouldn’t need to overly worry about the Brazilian jumping ship.

Rejecting an offer from the Saudi Pro League would go to show that money isn’t everything in football these days, as many players still view the highest level in Europe as far more prestigious and beneficial for their career.

