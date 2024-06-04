Celtic showing strong interest in 25-y/o Liverpool man who’s ready to leave Anfield – report

Following a successful campaign at Liverpool, Caoimhin Kelleher has admitted recently that he’s now ready to start playing regular first-team football.

The Ireland international, who racked up 26 appearances for the Reds this term (across all competitions), is recognised as a quality stopper but has had to settle as second best to Alisson Becker in recent years.

That’s not a criticism of the 25-year-old, with our No.1 recognised as one of the best ‘keepers in the world, but it’s hard to ignore the fact that Kelleher is good enough to be first-choice elsewhere.

Football Insider are now reporting that Scottish champions Celtic are plotting a move for the Irishman following the retirement of Joe Hart, but could be put off by Liverpool’s valuation of the stopper.

The report adds that the Merseysiders are holding out for at least £10m for the Cork-born talent – a fee that Brendan Rodgers’ side could struggle to offer.

No Liverpool fan would begrudge our No.62 if he was to make the decision to move on. He’s a brilliant player and at the age of 25 deserves to be playing week in and week out.

Alisson is under contract at L4 until 2027 and with his performances continuing to impress there appears no sign of him being dislodged anytime soon.

There was interest from some Premier League clubs in Kelleher last season but Jurgen Klopp claimed at the time that only an ‘extraordinary offer’ would make him even consider letting the player leave.

Wolves have also been linked with a move for the Irishman recently.

