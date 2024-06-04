(Video) Ice cold: Diogo Jota doubles Portugal’s lead with emphatically dispatched penalty

Diogo Jota’s ice-cold finishing was in evidence once again on Tuesday evening as he found the net for Portugal in their friendly against Finland.

Roberto Martinez’s side were already a goal to the good in first half stoppage time when they won a penalty, with the Liverpool forward taking on the responsibility as Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t part of the matchday squad.

The 27-year-old emphatically smashed it to his left, with Lukas Hradecky diving to the opposite side, although the spot kick was struck so sweetly that the Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper probably wouldn’t have stopped it even if he’d guessed correctly.

That’s Jota’s 13th goal for his country in the occasion of his 37th cap, and it’s nice to see him getting back among the goals just in time for Euro 2024, having missed the run-in to the Reds’ season due to injury.

