It’s looking a little difficult to predict how well Arne Slot’s opening campaign in charge of Liverpool will go.

So we at Empire of the Kop have skipped personal predictions and said, ‘AI take the wheel’ – asking Elon Musk’s AI program, ‘Grok’, about that very topic.

According to the X-based chatbot: “To predict Arne Slot’s first season at Liverpool, we can look at the information provided from various sources. The general consensus seems to be mixed, with some optimism and some scepticism.

“On the positive side, a Dutch football legend has backed Arne Slot to win the Premier League in his first season at Liverpool. This indicates a high level of confidence in Slot’s ability to make an immediate impact. However, it’s worth noting that such predictions might be overly optimistic.

“On the other hand, there are concerns about Slot’s potential performance. One tweet even predicted that Slot would be sacked after just 6 wins in their first 15 matches, having lost the dressing room. This view is obviously pessimistic and should be taken with a grain of salt.

“Realistically, it’s difficult to predict exactly how Slot’s first season will go. However, if we look at his track record, he has shown an ability to improve players and play attacking football. This suggests that Liverpool could potentially see a boost in performance under his leadership.

“Taking into account all the information, it’s reasonable to expect that Liverpool will finish in a respectable position in the Premier League, potentially challenging for a top-four spot. In the Champions League, a deep run to the knockout stages would be a solid achievement for Slot’s first season. As for domestic cups, Liverpool could potentially challenge for silverware, but it’s difficult to predict specific outcomes.

“In summary, while there are varying opinions and predictions, it’s reasonable to expect that Liverpool will have a competitive season under Arne Slot. The true outcome will depend on numerous factors, including player performance, team chemistry, and how well Slot adapts to the Premier League.”

Thanks, Grok. Much appreciated!

Will Arne Slot be a success at Liverpool?

So there you have it. We could, theoretically, see a ‘boost in performance’ following the former AZ Alkmaar boss’ arrival at Anfield.

It certainly serves to illustrate the complexity around predicting Slot’s first season on Merseyside. This surely isn’t helped by the fact the 45-year-old is replacing one of the most talismanic football managers in the sport’s history in Jurgen Klopp.

What an act for the Dutchman to follow!

Fortunately, the return of Michael Edwards (and the securing of Richard Hughes’s services as sporting director) was confirmed prior.

From the backroom staff to the generous mix of young and experienced talent in the playing squad, our new head coach has been given the best possible foundations to work with.

Now it’s incumbent on us as a fanbase to give him time to stretch his wings.

