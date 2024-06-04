(Video) Luis Garcia makes bold Arne Slot prediction ahead of first Anfield season

Liverpool fans are readying ourselves for a pre-season unlike any other we’ve seen for a long time and Luis Garcia has made a prediction about Arne Slot.

Speaking on ESPN, the ex-Red said: “I’m not expecting Arne Slot to change straight away and I’m expecting Trent Alexander-Arnold starts on that right side.”

There will be many watching our vice captain this summer for England and see how he performs in what is expected to be a more advanced role.

Rather than this being a headache for our new head coach though, surely it should be seen as a blessing to have a remarkably talented player who can operate in numerous positions.

You can watch Garcia’s comments on Alexander-Arnold and Slot (from 6:38) via ESPN FC on YouTube:

