(Video) Latest take on Gerrard, Lampard or Scholes debate continues Stevie landslide

Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes are three players that seem to be forever connected in a debate that most Liverpool fans have a clear winner for.

Posed with choosing between the three on ‘The Football Historian Podcast’, Phil Boersma said: “Steven, Scholsey, Frank.”

It’s probably an order that most of our fans will agree with and shows how the Scouser continues to win this debate by a landslide.

Yet another person joining the growing list of ex-players who back our former captain as being the best midfielder of his generation (at least).

You can watch Boersma’s thoughts on Gerrard, Lampard or Scholes (from 49:31) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

