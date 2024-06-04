‘Here we go, soon’: Fabrizio Romano greenlights impending summer transfer for LFC-linked player – Rival Watch

Newcastle United are reportedly closing in on the free transfer signing of Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that the Magpies are ‘prepared to complete’ the deal in the coming weeks.

🚨⚫️⚪️ Newcastle are prepared to complete Lloyd Kelly deal in the next weeks, working on formal details of the free transfer. Understand there’s no change of plans like happened for Tosin Adarabioyo; Kelly, expected to join #NUFC in July. Here we go, soon. 🏁 pic.twitter.com/TwAQBHjmLT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2024

The 25-year-old was thought to be previously on Liverpool’s transfer shortlist amid their search for new centre-backs.

Meanwhile at Liverpool…

The need for a new centre-half at Anfield has increased following the free transfer exit of long-time servant Joel Matip this summer.

With Joe Gomez enjoying most of his minutes on the flanks last term and Ibrahima Konate proving unreliable as far as availability is concerned, there’s an argument to be made for investing in a right-sided centre-half.

To that end, Richard Hughes and Co. may be well-advised to search for an option with the same flair on the ball.

Centre-back targets

The likes of Willian Pacho and Leny Yoro have frequented the transfer rumour mill of late as far as Arne Slot’s outfit is concerned.

The latter is understood to be heavily courted by Europe’s elite, including Real Madrid and PSG, following the 18-year-old’s mature performances for Lille.

We’d perhaps argue for a more experienced option on the right side of the centre-back partnership. Though, we wouldn’t necessarily be opposed to that age profile for a long-term Virgil van Dijk successor.

