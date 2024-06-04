(Video) Ex-Red: ‘not anything nice to say’ about ‘horrible, horrible, horrible’ former Liverpool teammate

Liverpool have a proud history and so hearing of a bitter fall-out between two ex-players can make for uncomfortable reading.

Speaking on ‘The Football Historian Podcast’, Phil Boersma discussed his dislike of John Toshack: “There’s not anything nice that I can say about John Toshack. I mean, he’s just a horrible, horrible, horrible man.”

Later on in the episode, the Scouser went on to confirm that this fall-out happened at Swansea City where the Welshman used the insurance money for a career-ending injury sustained by Boersma – spending it on a new player.

After promising to first pay the money back, then offering a testimonial against the Reds to raise funds – the future Real Madrid boss instead sacked his coach on Christmas Eve and never offered up the promised funds.

You can watch Boersma’s comments on Toshack (from 8:42 and 33:26) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

