(Video) Ex-Red who was ‘instrumental’ in signing of Liverpool captain explains arrival of ‘fly-by-night man’

Liverpool have had many amazing players over the years but few have been more influential than one particular captain of the club.

Speaking on ‘The Football Historian Podcast’, Phil Boersma explained the arrival of Graeme Souness to Anfield: “I was instrumental in getting Graeme to Liverpool because Bob was obviously the manager then and I would come back [to Liverpool from Middlesbrough] and a friend of mine had a garage where Bob went to pick his horses with my mate.

“Bob was drilling me all the time about Souness and I said, ‘well, I haven’t seen him play yet, Bob…’

“‘I’ve heard he’s a bit of a fly-by-night man’ and I went, ‘fly-by-night man?’ he said, ‘you know, he likes the night clubs and stuff’ and I said: ‘I wouldn’t know, Bob, I’ve only just met him really, so I haven’t seen him play.’

“So, I went back and told Graeme, I said, ‘when you get playing, Bob wants me to see how good you are.’

“The next time I was down, I said, ‘he’s a Liverpool man, go and get him’.”

The Scottish midfielder went on to sign for the Reds and win five league titles and three European Cups, so he certainly was a ‘Liverpool man’.

It’s not quite the scouting reports we’re likely to see Michael Edwards and his team prepare for any signings this summer but it’s unlikely we’ll find a better player in this window either.

You can watch Boersma’s comments on Souness and Paisley (from 23:08) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

