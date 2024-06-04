Ben Jacobs names Bruno Guimaraes ‘most likely destination’ if summer exit happens

Liverpool could yet invest further in their midfield selection despite several arrivals in the middle of the park last summer.

The Merseysiders signed Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo following a tumultuous 2022/23 campaign.

One name Arne Slot’s outfit has been linked with, somewhat tentatively, in recent months is that of Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes.

However, Ben Jacobs now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that a switch to Manchester City is the ‘most likely destination’ for the midfielder should he depart this summer.

Manchester City remains the most likely destination if Bruno Guimarães leaves #NUFC. They currently are the only club contemplating triggering his £100m clause or offering a similar number to it. Contact has already been made with the Guimarães camp, as revealed.#AFC appreciate… pic.twitter.com/Yo1SgkH3kz — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 4, 2024

Would Guimaraes be the right fit for Liverpool?

If Liverpool are to sign any midfielder this summer, it will realistically be a holding six.

We’ve lacked serious quality in that position since Fabinho made the switch to Saudi Arabia. Wataru Endo has been a fine stopgap solution but arguably shouldn’t be considered the long-term fix. Likewise, Stefan Bajcetic remains far too young to be entrusted with the responsibility.

It’s worth noting that Guimaraes can file out as a holding midfielder and has done so for the majority of 2023/24.

The 26-year-old ranks extremely highly for progressive elements of his game (87th and 97th percentiles for progressive passes and successful take-ons), according to FBref.

How about against the ball?

Against the ball there’s certainly enough there to suggest he’d make an efficient destroyer at Anfield with his willingness to cover ground and do the dirty work in games.

Back in April, Premier League stats had the footballer down as one of the most effective possession-winners in the Premier League behind Alexis Mac Allister and Rodri.

The only question that remains is whether we’re prepared to fork out a ridiculous asking price to land his services this summer.

