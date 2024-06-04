‘Best player on pitch’: Chief journo simply in awe of what €49.2m Liverpool player did on int’l duty

Trent Alexander-Arnold has bolstered his case to be a regular midfield starter for both England and Liverpool.

Oliver Holt, Chief Sports Writer with the Daily Mail, shared some high praise for the No.66’s performance at St. James’ Park.

The England international got on the scoresheet in a second-half blitz of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Low-key win for England against Bosnia-Herzegovina. Understand those making Eze MOTM. He was excellent. I thought Trent AA was best player on pitch. If Southgate plays Bellingham further forward in Germany, Trent staked a claim for a starting berth alongside Rice in centre mid. — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) June 3, 2024

The Liverpool Academy graduate (valued at €49.2m according to Football Transfers’ valuation system) has yet to put pen to paper to extend terms currently set to expire in the summer of 2025.

Arne Slot’s midfield conundrum

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo, Stefan Bajcetic… and now Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The player seems to increasingly see his personal future as lying in the middle of the park. It remains to be seen whether new Reds boss Arne Slot agrees with that notion.

What can’t be denied, however, is that the plaudits are also increasingly agreeing with our first-choice right-back.

Which raises an intriguing conundrum for Jurgen Klopp’s successor: How do we look to keep everyone happy in the process?

We must find a way to bolster the No.6 slot

Regardless of whether we field a double pivot for Trent Alexander-Arnold to embed into or a sole No.6 – Liverpool must improve upon their current options.

Stefan Bajcetic is coming back from a serious injury and Wataru Endo, whilst having performed valiantly following his move from Stuttgart, isn’t comparable to the likes of Rodri and Declan Rice.

Of course, then, things get somewhat more tricky if you add a new midfielder to the squad this summer and hand another spot to our 25-year-old fullback.

