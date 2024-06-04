What German reporter has said about Joshua Kimmich as Liverpool cited among 29y/o’s ‘options’

The name of Joshua Kimmich has intermittently done the rounds in Liverpool transfer dispatches for some time now, and the German midfielder has again been mentioned in tandem with the Reds.

The 29-year-old’s current contract will expire this time next year, and according to Sky Germany reporter Kerry Hau, there hasn’t been any clear sign from the Bayern Munich hierarchy that they want to keep him beyond that.

Anfield was then cited among a number of viable ‘options’ if the player were to leave Bavaria, with the journalist saying (via @iMiaSanMia on X): “So far, Bayern have not communicated a clear indication to Joshua Kimmich that they want to extend his contract. Max Eberl has not told Kimmich clearly: ‘We want to extend with you after the Euros’. That’s why the player has somewhat been ‘left hanging’.

“In case of a move, Kimmich would only join an absolute ambitious top club. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal would be options for him. But at the moment, there are no talks with any other club.

“Rumours about Real Madrid in the past few days are off the mark. Bayern is still Kimmich’s first point of contact.”

It’s a question we’ve posed before, and one we’ll raise again – is Kimmich a plausible transfer option for Liverpool this summer?

His age profile doesn’t align with the Reds’ tendency to move for players aged 25 or under, although there have been notable exceptions to that unwritten rule, such as Wataru Endo last year and Thiago Alcantara (coincidentally from Bayern) in 2020.

Football Insider have reported that Richard Hughes is on the lookout for a defensive midfielder this summer to replace the Japan captain, but the Germany international isn’t much younger than our current number 3.

Even if Kimmich were signed by Arne Slot with a view to being used at right-back, with Trent Alexander-Arnold converting to a fully fledged midfield role in the process, what would that mean for Conor Bradley?

The 20-year-old was excellent during the 2023/24 season when stepping up for Liverpool while the vice-captain was injured, and it’d be hugely counterproductive to bring in someone almost a decade older to block his pathway to starting regularly for the Reds.

Bayern’s number 6 has a magnificent CV, and at surface level it’s understandable why he might be of interest at Anfield, but as things currently stand it’s hard to envisage us making a move for him this summer, even if the contract impasse in Bavaria lingers into the start of the new club campaign.

