(Video) Liverpool coach: academy star ‘nearest thing I’ve seen to Jimmy Greaves’; proved right

Liverpool’s academy has nurtured some of the greatest players this country has ever seen, never mind our club, and there’s nothing fans love more than a homegrown star.

Speaking on ‘The Football Historian Podcast’, Phil Boersma recalled the emergence of Robbie Fowler in the early 1990s: “I used to go and watch the kids and I said to Graeme, ‘we’ve got a kid there called Fowler,’ I said: ‘he’s the nearest thing I’ve seen to Jimmy Greaves.’

“I said: ‘he’s a proper goal scorer,’ Graeme said: ‘are you sure?’ and I went: ‘absolutely.’

“I said that: ‘he’s just a natural goal scorer’ and well, the rest you know. Graeme put him on, he scored on his debut.”

It’s safe to say that this was a great spot from a coach who managed to recommend a young man who would go on to become the club’s record scorer in the Premier League.

Mo Salah has of course since taken this accolade but there really haven’t been more natural finishers in Anfield history, than the ‘Toxteth Terror’.

You can watch Boersma’s comments on Fowler (from 50:17) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

