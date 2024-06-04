(Video) Three Liverpool players named in all-time five-a-side team by ex-Red

Liverpool fans are blessed to have witnessed some of the greatest players in world football play for our club and this has been confirmed by one all-time team.

Speaking on ‘The Football Historian Podcast’, Phil Boersma was selected his best five-a-side squad as: ‘Ray Clemence, Richard Gough, Terry Butcher, Graeme Souness and Roger Hunt.’

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool coach: academy star ‘nearest thing I’ve seen to Jimmy Greaves’; proved right

To see Ray Clemence, Graeme Souness and Roger Hunt is this side is testament to the quality of players we’ve seen at Anfield.

On the week of celebrating the club’s 132nd birthday, it’s important to recognise how many legends we’ve been lucky enough to call Reds.

You can watch Boersma’s selection (from 54:27) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

Ep108 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️