Not Trent: Nation’s media wowed by Liverpool player’s incredible delivery on int’l duty last night

Whilst Trent Alexander-Arnold impressed for England in a 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, Andy Robertson flew the Liverpool flag well for Scotland.

The Reds left-back was a shining light in what was an otherwise lacklustre display against Gibraltar ahead of the Euros.

The former Hull City star played a decisive role on the left-flank for Steve Clarke’s men

The verdict from the papers

“There weren’t too many positives for Steve Clarke to take but the left-hand side would have pleased him. A succession of early chances in the game all came down the left flank where Liverpool star Andy Robertson was a constant threat and when Celtic man James Forrest, returning to the international fold, popped up on that flank they inked up well. Both goals came from down the left.”

The National

Andy Robertson was handed a ‘7/10’ rating by The National along with this verdict: “On corner duties and his delivery was more often than not bang on the money. Given the nature of coming up against a team of Gibraltar’s stature, the Liverpool left-back got forward at will, but couldn’t quite notch an assist.”

A big campaign coming up in 2024/25

If there’s one player Arne Slot could do with having at his disposal throughout the league season – it’s our Scottish international.

The 30-year-old was sadly sidelined nine games into the 2023/24 campaign with a shoulder injury sustained during an international clash with Spain.

Whilst Joe Gomez no doubt helped plug that particular gap (among others), there’s no question that we felt the loss of quality on the left flank in that period.

Here’s hoping that Robertson can avoid a similar fate in the following season!

