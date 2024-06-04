(Video) ‘It’s not looking good’ – ESPN pundit’s Trent verdict will leave Liverpool fans appalled

Trent Alexander-Arnold was the standout player in England’s 3-0 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina on Monday night, but not even a starring performance at St James’ Park was enough to win over some staunch doubters.

The Liverpool vice-captain scored the Three Lions’ second goal with a splendid volley and picked out some scarely believable passes in Newcastle, with his display surely giving Gareth Southgate food for thought when it comes to their first match of Euro 2024.

However, speaking on ESPN FC last night after the match, Steve Nicol remains adamant that the 25-year-old will be conspicuous by his absence from his country’s starting XI against Serbia on 16 June.

The pundit said: “Trent Alexander-Arnold could’ve scored a hat-trick today and he will not start against Serbia. There’s no way in a million years that he starts as the right-back against Serbia, not a chance, and there’s no way he starts in the midfield.

“If Gareth Southgate is going to be positive, then it’s going to be Bellingham, Rice and Foden. If he’s going to be a little negative, then he’ll probably bring Conor Gallagher in and play him beside Rice, with Bellingham in front of them, and Foden will go out to the left. There is no way I can see on that field that Trent Alexander-Arnold starts.”

Nicol continued: “I defy anybody to tell me why he’s going to start. From a defensive point of view, he won’t start. Gareth Southgate will want to make sure that the back four is solid, so that means he doesn’t start there. He’s not gonna gamble and just throw him in for the first game of the Euros, because why?

“You’ve got Foden, who didn’t play. In fact, it was pretty much a reserve team. Every which way you look at it, it’s not looking good for Trent Alexander-Arnold.”

Honestly, what more does the Liverpool vice-captain have to do in order to win over his doubters?

Even if Bosnia weren’t the most illustrious of opposition, Trent was still majestic last night, spraying the ball around with consummate ease and showing that he can darn well finish, too.

His flexibility in being able to switch between midfield and right-back could also open doors for him in terms of getting in Southgate’s starting XI; and if the point of this week’s friendlies is to assess England’s strongest starting team for Euro 2024, then on this performance the 25-year-old must be a shoo-in for the Serbia game.

Over to you, Gareth…

You can view Nicol’s full assessment below, via ESPN FC on YouTube: