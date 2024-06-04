‘Doesn’t really perform’ – Pundit labels Liverpool ace as ‘very overrated’ in brutal rant

Cody Gakpo has been labelled as ‘overrated’ by former Premier League player Jay Bothroyd with the 42-year-old also questioning what the Netherland international brings to the current Liverpool side.

The Dutchman signed for the Reds in January of last year and has since netted 23 goals and registered eight assists in 79 appearances for the Merseysiders (across all competitions).

The 25-year-old is a powerful presence at the top end of the pitch and someone who retains possession of the ball well when on the pitch.

His ability has been questioned by Bothroyd however, who has highlighted the former PSV man’s struggle for consistency as a concern.

“I don’t like Gakpo at all, I think Gakpo’s very overrated, I don’t think he’s done anywhere near enough for Liverpool. I think he’s one of those players that you don’t actually know what position he is, to the point where Klopp, left-wing, right-wing, in the hole, number nine, and he doesn’t really perform anywhere really well on a consistent basis,” Bothroyd told The Optus Sport Football Podcast (via The Boot Room).

Gakpo has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot at the club so far however, but could flourish under the watchful eye of new boss Arne Slot and Co.

Our No.18’s numbers while he was at PSV were extremely impressive (105 goal contributions in 159 appearances) but he’s struggled to recreate that sort of form at Anfield.

He was deployed as a left winger during his time in Eindhoven but was trialled in midfield and down the middle of a front three during his first 18 months on Merseyside.

We believe he’s got the ability required to be a key player under our new boss but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Let’s hope he can prove Bothroyd wrong during the new campaign!

