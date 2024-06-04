(Video) Andy Robertson has a theory on why Liverpool players have yet to hear from Arne Slot

Andy Robertson has shared one possible reason why Arne Slot has yet to speak directly with the Liverpool players of whom he’s now in charge.

The 45-year-old formally began his tenure as the Reds’ head coach last Saturday, although there’s been no content to that effect from the club’s social media team in that time, and the Scottish left-back revealed that the squad haven’t heard from their new boss either.

Speaking to Sky Sports, our number 26 said: “No, I’ve not spoken to him yet. I think he’s leaving us to focus on the Euros. He’s done that with all the players, but it’s an exciting new challenge.

“Obviously the old era was pretty special and I’ve got a lot to be thankful for for that manager but I’m excited now by the new manager coming in – new ideas, new voice – and I’m really excited for what can come with that.”

With a number of Liverpool stars away on international duty in preparation for Euro 2024 and the Copa America, as well as friendly matches and 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Slot hasn’t had the chance to address the squad directly since formally taken charge at Anfield.

It’s understandable that he mightn’t want to distract those players who are on the brink of a major tournament, and we’re sure that he’ll sit down to speak with them at the earliest convenient opportunity.

You can view Robertson’s comments below, via @SkySportsNews on X: