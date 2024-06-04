‘Waiting for green light’: Sky Germany reporter breaks evening Liverpool transfer news

Sepp van den Berg’s future looks set to be away from Liverpool following public comments made by the on-loan defender.

The Dutchman expressed his discontent with his treatment at the Reds, accusing the club of breaking promises and failing to provide sufficient opportunities.

Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the 22-year-old is ‘waiting for the green light’ from the Merseysiders to make his exit.

There’s thought to be significant interest from both the Bundesliga and Premier League in his services.

🔴 News Sepp van den Berg | The 22 y/o has clearly informed Liverpool that he wants to leave the club this summer. Contract valid until 2026. Now he is waiting for the green light from #LFC to make the move! ➡️ He would like to stay in the Bundesliga and has already received… pic.twitter.com/1DptSCygu1 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 3, 2024

Liverpool have reportedly placed a valuation of £20m on the former PEC Zwolle star’s head.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Transfer insider now unveils Richard Hughes’ summer masterplan for Liverpool

READ MORE: Kylian Mbappe’s secret meeting with FSG chief John Henry as Real Madrid transfer confirmed

Does Sepp van den Berg have a future at Liverpool?

It’s always a shame when young signings don’t pan out as you’d hoped.

Ultimately, however, it’s worth remembering for Van den Berg that the club didn’t leave him completely high and dry.

There was a genuine effort to secure loan spells and regular game time for the centre-back – even if it was away from Liverpool!

We can understand his frustrations, of course, but ultimately a £20m price tag for a player who has excelled in the Bundesliga this term isn’t an entirely unreasonable starting point.

He’ll get his permanent move, and it’ll most likely be in the upcoming summer transfer window.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!