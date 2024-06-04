‘I think in midfield…’: Gareth Southgate drops honest verdict on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s latest display

Gareth Southgate suggested it will take time for Trent Alexander-Arnold to get used to the to realities of playing in midfield.

Nonetheless, the No.66 attracted plaudits for his passing ‘qualities’ on display in England’s 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“I think in midfield he’s still really learning and discovering the role, so positionally it is, at times, going to be different for him,” the England boss told the press in quotes carried by @MirrorFootball on X.

“But again, you saw moments of the qualities of his passes; the slid passes, the longer passes. Both are really good options for us.”

The fullback registered a goal in the pre-Euros friendly as the Three Lions put their opponents to the sword in the second half of action.

Should Trent Alexander-Arnold play in midfield or not?

It’s a difficult question to answer. The Liverpool Academy graduate’s qualities naturally lend themself to a role in the middle of the park.

There’s not a better passer of the ball in the English national team – it’s not even close.

That said, Trent has historically thrived as a footballer when he has space to run into before utilising his vision to play the best ball or killer pass.

Can he continue to impress when his space is infinitely more restricted in the middle of the pitch?

It’s a big question both Gareth Southgate and Arne Slot must answer in the coming months.

