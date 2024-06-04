What Andy Robertson has heard about Arne Slot ahead of new Liverpool era

Andy Robertson paid tribute to the past with Jurgen Klopp but admitted he was raring to go ahead of a new campaign with new head coach Arne Slot.

The Scotland international has yet to make contact with the Dutchman ahead of the European Championship tournament in Germany this summer.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via liverpoolfc.com), the 30-year-old shared the positive things he’s already heard about the ex-Feyenoord boss: “Come pre-season it’ll be full focus on the new era at Liverpool and trying to get off to the best possible start and helping him in every way possible to try to make that successful for him as well.

“I’ve got no doubts we can keep that momentum going. From all the reports we’ve had, the manager’s very good and I can’t wait to see that up close.”

The former Hull City fullback enjoyed an influential performance in his nation’s 2-0 friendly victory over Gibraltar yesterday.

Already a strong start from Arne Slot

It might seem a minuscule thing to comment on, but it’s already a good sign of man-management from our new boss that he’s choosing not to interfere in any of his international stars’s preparations ahead of the Euros.

Admittedly, it’s somewhat unfortunate that the competition – along with the Copa America – will potentially delay a number of key men from being involved in Slot’s pre-season plans ahead of 2024/25!

At the very least, it’s sure to build some anticipation amongst the likes of Andy Robertson, Alexis Mac Allister and Co.!

