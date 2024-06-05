(Video) ‘They know who they are’: Alexander-Arnold sends message to specific group of people

Trent Alexander-Arnold has a big summer ahead and one that will likely see his position tinkered with, before he entertains the prospect of meeting Arne Slot.

After a goal-scoring performance for England, our vice captain was interviewed after the match and asked to explain his celebration.

The Scouser confirmed it was for “the sheriffs”, before then confirming: “they know who they are.”

It seems that this group includes Jude Bellingham, James Maddison, Jordan Henderson and who knows if any more are in the club.

You can view the clip of Alexander-Arnold (from 8:13) via England on YouTube:

