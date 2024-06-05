Liverpool could now snap up European champion on the cheap after 59% price reduction – report

According to reports from Italy, Liverpool could now snap up one rumoured transfer target at a greatly reduced asking price.

The Reds have been linked with Federico Chiesa for some time, with claims last summer that Juventus wanted €60m (£51m) for the forward, who’s once again been touted as a potential option for LFC in recent days.

A fresh report from Corriere dello Sport has stated that the Turin club are now willing to accept bids as low as €25m (£21m) for the 26-year-old, a 59% reduction to his asking price within the space of a year.

The Euro 2020 winner reportedly has no intention of agreeing to the Bianconeri’s plans to reduce their wage bill, with the relationship between the two parties apparently at a ‘dead end’.

On the face of it, the opportunity to sign a European champion at a greatly reduced asking price seems a no-brainer for Liverpool.

At 26, Chiesa is in that sweet spot of boasting ample experience (almost 300 games at club level) while still being young enough to offer plenty in the long-term, and his ability to play anywhere across the frontline will surely be appreciated by Anfield chiefs.

However, his injury record over the past three years has been appalling, and despite scoring in his final two matches of the season, that came after a barren run of just one goal in his previous 14 Serie A outings (Transfemarkt).

Maybe there’s a reason why Juventus have slashed his asking price by almost 60%, and the Liverpool hierarchy must decide whether the Italian would be a genuine improvement on Arne Slot’s current attacking options.

At £51m, there’s no way the Reds should be moving for Chiesa. At £21m, he seems a far more inviting prospect, although other positions such as centre-back and defensive midfield are likely to take priority at Anfield in the summer transfer window.

As ever, it’ll come down to whether Michael Edwards sees value in him relative to what he could offer to the team.

