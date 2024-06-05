Confirmed: Contract offer made to five-game European veteran ahead of Slot’s Anfield arrival

It’s set to be a summer of change at Liverpool and it seems that one piece of business is close to being tied up before we’ve even seen Arne Slot as a Red.

As reported on liverpoolfc.com: ‘Contract offers have been made to senior goalkeeper Adrian – who has made 26 appearances since signing for the club in August 2019 – and Academy stoppers Jacob Poytress and Reece Trueman.’

The headline news from there is that Adrian looks set to extend his stay on Merseyside, something that didn’t always appear to be the case.

With the stopper publicly stating: ‘I would like to return to LaLiga’, it seemed inevitable that a summer departure was on the cards for the Spaniard – alongside Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip.

Perhaps the recent comments from Caoimhin Kelleher have signaled that the Irishman could be the goalkeeper that leaves in this window and so losing two of our three options could be considered too much of a change.

When we witnessed the vast number of farewells on the final game of the season and the 37-year-old wasn’t part of it, signs then pointed to him remaining a Red.

Now the former West Ham man who has represented the Reds on five occasions in Europe, including his UEFA Super Cup heroics, looks like he will continue to support Alisson Becker at the AXA Training Centre.

This feels very much like step one of our new head coach and our new hierarchy’s reign over the club.

