(Video) David Lynch names ‘justifiable’ price Liverpool would seek if they’re to sell Kelleher

David Lynch has named the minimum price that Liverpool would likely seek if they’re to cash in on Caoimhin Kelleher this summer.

The Irishman has hinted in recent days that he’s ready to move on from Anfield in order to establish himself as a first-choice goalkeeper elsewhere, having spent the past few years as Alisson Becker’s number two.

The 25-year-old had his first prolonged spell in the team earlier this year when the Brazilian was out injured for two months, but was swiftly benched once the ex-AS Roma stopper regained fitness.

Speaking on his eponymous YouTube channel, Lynch believes that Kelleher ‘will leave this summer’ and is expecting ‘big interest’ in the Republic of Ireland international.

The journalist continued: “[Liverpool’s] stance is that they’re absolutely not in the mood to give Caoimhin Kelleher away, and they’re expecting offers north of £20m if they are to sell him this summer. For me that’s a justifiable stance.

“Kelleher has signalled that he’s ready to go and play first-team football, but it doesn’t make sense for Liverpool to give him away.”

Lynch is absolutely right – £20m is the bare minimum that the Reds should be demanding for a goalkeeper who’s proven that he can excel at Premier League and European level.

Considering that Michael Edwards brokered lucrative sales for the likes of Jordon Ibe (£15m), Dominic Solanke (£19m) and Rhian Brewster (£23.5m) in the past – none of whom had anywhere near the same impact at Anfield that Kelleher has made – the club’s CEO of Football won’t stand for the Irishman being sold for less than his true value.

If this is the summer that the 25-year-old leaves Liverpool, then FSG simply must get a proper transfer fee for a player who richly deserves the chance to be a clear first-choice ‘keeper in the English top flight.

You can view Lynch’s assessment below (from 5:16), via David Lynch – Liverpool FC on YouTube: