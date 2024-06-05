Liverpool dealt transfer blow as 26y/o named best player in his position in 23/24 snubs Reds move

Liverpool have seen one reported transfer pursuit hit a dead end after the player in question rejected the Reds’ advances.

According to Wednesday’s print edition of Tuttosport (page 8, via Football Italia), Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio turned down an offer from Anfield in preference of a move to Juventus, with the Bianconeri set to snap him up on a loan deal with an obligation to buy for €20m (£17m).

Even though the higher bid came from Merseyside, the 26-year-old and club director Adriano Galliani remained faithful to their agreement with the Turin outfit, which had been made before LFC’s approach.

With Caoimhin Kelleher looking increasingly likely to leave this summer, Liverpool could be in the market for a new goalkeeper to provide backup to Alisson Becker.

Adrian has been offered a new contract for the 2024/25 season, although Arne Slot may be looking for a younger alternative, hence the ongoing links to Burnley’s James Trafford.

It isn’t wholly surprising that the Reds had made an offer for Di Gregorio, who was named the best player in his position in Serie A for the recently concluded campaign, keeping 14 clean sheets in 33 league matches (42.4%) and conceding only 35 goals (1.06 per game).

It seems no coincidence that Monza gained just a single point from the five top-flight games that he missed in 2023/24, shipping 14 goals without him on the pitch (Transfermarkt).

The 26-year-old would certainly have seemed like a reliable pair of hands to play second fiddle to Alisson had Liverpool’s bid succeeded, but unfortunately it looks like he’ll be going to Juve, with the Reds left to search elsewhere for a prospective replacement for Kelleher.

However, the Italian could certainly be filed away as a possible transfer target further down the line should his impending move to Turin not worked out as planned.

