(Video) The moment Joe Gomez nearly walked to the wrong dressing room for England

Joe Gomez may not be used to being a full-time member of the England squad but he does have some excuse for appearing a little lost in his latest appearance.

Thanks to ‘Inside Access’ on the national side’s YouTube account, we can see footage of the players walking into St. James’ Park ahead of the friendly game.

READ MORE: Confirmed: Contract offer made to five-game European veteran ahead of Slot’s Anfield arrival

Our No.2 wasn’t the only one who naturally headed to the away team dressing room in Newcastle United’s stadium, due to the frequent visits with club sides.

Fortunately, our defender looked less confused than many of his disorientated teammates.

You can view the clip of Gomez (from 0:55) via England on YouTube:

Ep108 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️