‘It is important…’ – Liverpool-linked winger is ‘open’ to a move but makes one crucial demand

One player who’s recently been linked with Liverpool has claimed that he’s ‘open’ to a move this summer, but he’s insisted that any prospective suitors must meet a crucial demand.

Towards the end of May, SportBILD claimed that the Reds are interested in Brajan Gruda, a teammate of Sepp van den Berg at Mainz during the 2023/24 season.

The 20-year-old playmaker has now spoken with German outlet Abendzeitung about his future (via Fussball Transfers), saying: “Of course, we are thinking about the topic, but at the moment my full focus is here. My agent will sort everything out.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

“[I am] open to everything. At my age, it is important that I play a lot and show what I can do. If I sit on the bench week after week or only get a few appearances, I think that will destroy players.

“Money will come at some point when you are very, very successful, but the important thing is to play and have fun.”

READ MORE: ‘Exceptional’ youngster once likened to Messi has now left Liverpool after just one appearance

READ MORE: Liverpool dealt transfer blow as 26y/o named best player in his position in 23/24 snubs Reds move

It’s understandable that Gruda is eager to play regularly if he were to move this summer, having featured in 29 games for Mainz during the 2023/24 season, with 20 of those coming from the start (Transfermarkt).

However, whether Arne Slot would be able to grant him frequent senior game-time at Liverpool is less clear, with strong competition for places at Anfield. With the greatest due respect to the youngster’s current club, the Reds would represent a significant step up from the level at which he’s been operating.

The Germany under-21 international might take encouragement from the new head coach’s reputation for trusting in youth, with the 45-year-old fielding no fewer than five homegrown players in Feyenoord’s defeat to Roma in the 2022 Europa Conference League final (Daily Mail).

If LFC are to approach Gruda about a possible move to Merseyside, they’d be well advised to be transparent about the likelihood of him being granted his wish for regular first-team minutes, rather than investing in him with false promises being made and running the risk of him becoming disenchanted.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!