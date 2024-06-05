(Video) Kelleher stops Szoboszlai assist with fine save for Ireland

As we enter the summer of football, the only chance for Liverpool fans to watch any of our players is in international fixtures and that’s what we had with Caoimhin Kelleher and Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Irish hosted the Hungarians and it was our midfielder who played a pass to Milos Kerkez, providing him a chance to have a shot on goal.

Our stopper was on hand to stop the ball finding the back of his net though and showed why we all rate him so highly.

After the 25-year-old’s recent comments, it seems increasingly likely that he won’t be guarding our goal next season and this is another reason why he should be someone’s No.1.

You can view Kelleher's save (from 0:59) via Premier Sports on YouTube:

