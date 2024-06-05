(Video) Liverpool say goodbye to starlet who scored worldie for academy

It was a day where the departures of Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip were rubber stamped but Liverpool have also said goodbye to several academy talents too.

As reported on liverpoolfc.com, the Reds have also released: ‘Adam Lewis, Melkamu Frauendorf, Mateusz Musialowski, Nathan Giblin, Francis Gyimah, Luke Hewitson, Niall Osborne and Cody Pennington.’

Some names in the list are more familiar than others but the final young man above had a special moment in Kirkby that unfortuantley proved to be the highlight of his career as a Red.

We can only wish all the departing players the very best for the future and in Cody Pennington, we hope to see another goal like this again.

You can watch Pennington’s Liverpool goal via @LFC on X:

The team move. The finish. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/CEPEguZSd6 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 13, 2024

