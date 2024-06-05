(Video) Manager thought player was joking about unlikely Liverpool move; it happened

Liverpool have had some great players arrive at the club over the years but also our fair share of surprise options that turned out to have a great time at Anfield.

Speaking on ‘Football’s Greatest With Jeff Stelling’, Gordon Strachan discussed Gary McAllister’s departure from Coventry City to join the Reds.

The 67-year-old said: “I remember him coming in, about April, he says: ‘what about a new contract?’

“I said, ‘right, okay’ because he was getting looked after, and he said to me: ‘because I’ve got a chance,’ he was about 35 at the time, he says: ‘I’ve got a chance of going to Liverpool.’

“And I kind of went, ‘aye, alright then!’ I think, lunatic – he’s never going to Liverpool! I said to the chairman, ‘he’s not going to Liverpool, forget it’ and he did!”

It’s safe to say that the Scot made his mark in a short time as our player, winning five trophies in two years wearing the red shirt.

When it comes to veteran signings who can make a big impact, few will ever rival the impact of the treble-winning hero.

You can view Strachan’s comments on McAllister’s Liverpool arrival (from 26:22) via Football’s Greatest With Jeff Stelling on YouTube:

