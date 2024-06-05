(Video) Manager thought player was joking about unlikely Liverpool move; it happened

News Videos
Posted by

Liverpool have had some great players arrive at the club over the years but also our fair share of surprise options that turned out to have a great time at Anfield.

Speaking on ‘Football’s Greatest With Jeff Stelling’, Gordon Strachan discussed Gary McAllister’s departure from Coventry City to join the Reds.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool say goodbye to starlet who scored worldie for academy

The 67-year-old said: “I remember him coming in, about April, he says: ‘what about a new contract?’

“I said, ‘right, okay’ because he was getting looked after, and he said to me: ‘because I’ve got a chance,’ he was about 35 at the time, he says: ‘I’ve got a chance of going to Liverpool.’

“And I kind of went, ‘aye, alright then!’ I think, lunatic – he’s never going to Liverpool! I said to the chairman, ‘he’s not going to Liverpool, forget it’ and he did!” 

READ MORE: (Image) Three LFC players undertake UEFA B licence training ahead of possible coaching career

It’s safe to say that the Scot made his mark in a short time as our player, winning five trophies in two years wearing the red shirt.

When it comes to veteran signings who can make a big impact, few will ever rival the impact of the treble-winning hero.

You can view Strachan’s comments on McAllister’s Liverpool arrival (from 26:22) via Football’s Greatest With Jeff Stelling on YouTube:

Ep108 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️

More Stories Gary McAllister Gordon Strachan Liverpool

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *